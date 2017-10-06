Citizens Protested Under the Slogan "March for European Justice"

A protest called "March for European Justice" was held last night before the Court of Justice in the capital, BNT reported.

People said that the election of a new chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court will be an answer to whether there will be a change in the judicial system.

Participants in the protest action organized by "Justice for Everyone" and environmental organizations have opposed a series of legislative changes to the Penal Code, the Judiciary Act and the Environmental Protection Act that they believe have led to the collapse of statehood in Bulgaria and a lack of sense of rule of law.

The protesters said that the election of a new chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court would answer if corruption would go on forever or there would be a change. "Yes Bulgaria" party leader Hristo Ivanov said the collective will, which is behind the new SJC faction, has no reforms yet, and this is the reason for yesterday's protest.

According to the DSB chairman Atanas Atanasov, parliament has become a rubber stamp of the Bulgarian oligarchy, whose status quo is in the judiciary.