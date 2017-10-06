Snow is Expected over the Weekend in the Mountain Passes

In the high mountain passes, weekends are expected to worsen, and in many places the rain is likely to turn into snow, the Road Infrastructure Agency (API) warned drivers, those who are going to travel in the next few days through the mountain passes should not go on the road with summer tires and must drive at a speed in accordance with weather conditions, the press agency of the road agency said.

The bad weather is expected to hit the "Petrohan", "Troyanski", "Shipka", "The Republic" Rishka, Aitoski, "Dylinski", "Tvardishki", "Obzorski", "Pechinsko", "Vratnik", "Prevala", "Predel", "Rozhen" and "Pamporovo"

Road maintenance companies have teams on duty and ready to react immediately and to process roads to ensure safe driving for drivers, the API said.