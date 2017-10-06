Increase in Radioactivity is Detected in the Air In Western and Central Europe

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 6, 2017, Friday // 10:34| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Increase in Radioactivity is Detected in the Air In Western and Central Europe Source: Twitter

Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection said on Thursday that there was an increase in radioactivity in the air in Western and Central Europe, but there is no danger to human health, the Associated Press reported.

The Office said that since September 29 in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and France, ruthenium-106 isotope levels have been reported. They said the source of ruthenium-106 was not known, but the calculations show that it may be released from Eastern Europe.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: radioactivity, air, Western and Central Europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria