Increase in Radioactivity is Detected in the Air In Western and Central Europe

Germany's Federal Office for Radiation Protection said on Thursday that there was an increase in radioactivity in the air in Western and Central Europe, but there is no danger to human health, the Associated Press reported.

The Office said that since September 29 in Germany, Italy, Austria, Switzerland and France, ruthenium-106 isotope levels have been reported. They said the source of ruthenium-106 was not known, but the calculations show that it may be released from Eastern Europe.