Amazing Grigor Eliminated Agut and is in the Semifinals in Beijing

Grigor Dimitrov is in the semi-finals of the ATP 500 category in Beijing. The Bulgarian ranked 3rd in the tournamet won in three sets against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in a 1/4 match with 7:6(5), 4:6, 6:2.

In the next phase Dimitrov will face the winner of the match between Rafael Nadal and John Isner.