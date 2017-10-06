Trump Describes White House Gathering of Military Leaders as 'Calm Before the Storm'

President Donald Trump made seemingly cryptic threatening remarks during a White House gathering of U.S. military leaders Thursday night, saying it represents "the calm before the storm'', ABC News reports

The president made the comments as he and first lady Melania Trump posed for a group photo with his senior military leaders and their spouses in the State Dining Room of the White House.

"You guys know what this represents? Maybe the calm before the storm," the commander in chief said.

"We have the world's great military people in this room," he added, as live classical music played.

"What storm Mr. President?" one reporter shouted.

"You'll find out," the president said.

Earlier in the evening, Trump said the group would discuss the most pressing military issues facing the country, including North Korea and Iran.

Trump said "tremendous progress" had been made with ISIS, adding, "I guess the media's going to be finding out about that over the next short period of time."

He also said Iran should not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons.

And of North Korea he said, "We cannot allow this dictatorship to threaten our nation or allies with unimaginable loss of life," adding that his administration will "do what we must do to prevent that from happening and it will be done, if necessary. Believe me."

