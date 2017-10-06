Indian Military Helicopter Crashes Near China border, 7 dead

pixabay.com

An Indian airforce helicopter crashed in a remote mountain region near the border with China on Friday, killing all seven personnel on board, officials said, quoted by Reuters. 

The Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter was ferrying military officials to a forward post in the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, defense spokesman Suneet Newton said.

India is trying to modernize its airforce with new planes and helicopters but the procurement process has been slow.

Newton said the cause of Friday’s crash was not known immediately. India has also been expanding its military infrastructure in the area to narrow the gap with China which has superior road and air links.

