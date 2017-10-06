Modernization of the Corridor 10 is a strategic interest of Serbia and Greece. This was stated in Belgrade by the transport ministers of the two countries.

"It is not enough to have only a modern train from Belgrade to Budapest, it is of utmost importance to modernize the road to the south," said Minister of Construction and Infrastructure Zorana Mihajlovic after her meeting with Greek Minister of Infrastructure, Transport and Communications Christos Spirtsis.

According to her, the modernization of the railway route from Serbia, through Macedonia to Greece, is particularly important in order to gain time in the transport of cargoes, which will increase the competitiveness of Serbian companies.

For his part Spirces stressed that for Athens one of its biggest priorities is the modernization of this road and the connection of Serbia with the ports of Greece.

"Infrastructure connections between Greece and Serbia will improve not only the connections inside the Balkans but also the entire Middle European region," Sprintzis said.

He proposed the development of a single transport policy for the region, which would impose common standards and encourage and facilitate the transport of people and goods.

Source: BGNES