Minister of Agriculture Met with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria

Bulgaria’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry Rumen Porozhanov held a meeting with Eric Rubin, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Bulgaria. The two discussed issues of mutual interest to increase investment and trade, the Agriculture Ministry said on 5th of October.

Minister Porozhanov has stressed that it is important for Bulgaria to maintain good communication with all countries with which it has business relations. He briefed Ambassador Rubin on the forthcoming Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union and said that the agricultural sector in the country was in good condition and consolidated. A good example of that is the joint position of the agribusiness on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy after 2020.

Ambassador Rubin wished success to the Bulgarian Presidency and expressed his satisfaction with the good work with the Bulgarinan agricultural sector.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television