Statement: A Major Risk to Our National Security is the Terrorist Threat

The Parliament approved the annual report on Bulgaria’s national security for 2016, according to bTV.

The report concludes that general criminality decreased, while the effectiveness of investigations increased. 

The registered crimes in 2016 are 103 773, a decrease of about 7.4% compared to 2015. 49 460 crimes have been detected, with the level of disclosure rising by 8.8 points compared to 2015.

Terrorism is seen as a main risk and threat to national security.

The report also states that "Russia’s actions are a source of regional instability and threaten the main goal for a united, free and peaceful Europe." The deterioration of Russia’s relations with NATO and the EU puts the European security architecture to test.

