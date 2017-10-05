Dark Nights in North Korea

In the turbine hall of the North Korean Water Power Plant "Wonson Number 5," a poster on the wall reads: "A thriving and strong country." But when it comes to electricity, the North is anything but that, writes Sebastian Bergze of the France press.

The country has made rapid progress in Kim Jong-un weapons program, blowing up a hydrogen bomb last month, and launching intercontinental missiles that obviously have range to much of the continental part of the United States.

In the 70 years since it was founded, North Korea suffers from a persistent shortage of energy illustrated by satellite images of the country at night, showing it as a great dark rectangle between the bright lights of China and South Korea.

Pyongyang is unusually dark for a capital, the pale lights of the apartments are often overshadowed by the moon.

Solar panels are found everywhere in the city balconies, and in the middle of the night students gather under street lighting to read books.