EU Sanctions Against Russia Should be Lifted, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev

Politics » DOMESTIC | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 15:54| Views: | Comments: 0
EU sanctions against Russia should be lifted, Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev said at a joint press conference with Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda in Warsaw, where he is on an official visit, quoted by TASS.

"In the economic sense, these sanctions are harmful. If we talk about the Bulgarian business, we look at it negatively, "Radev said.

Sanctions can not continue indefinitely, "Radev said, adding that the business should not suffer for political decisions. "That's why I hope they will be eliminated," Radev pointed out

Tags: Rumen Radev, NATO, Russia
