Turkey Launches Fresh Operation Against FETO Suspects

Turkey Launches Fresh Operation Against FETO Suspects

An operation was launched Thursday across 11 Turkish provinces including the capital Ankara to arrest over 130 officials suspected of links to the group behind last year’s defeated coup, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation came as part of an ongoing investigation by Ankara prosecutors into Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) infiltration of state institutions.

The suspects include 101 personnel of the Finance Ministry and 32 from the Labor and Social Security Ministry.

Among them, 129 had already been dismissed from duty for suspected links to the terrorist group.

They were reportedly using ByLock, a smartphone app used by FETO members before and during the defeated coup attempt of July 2016

