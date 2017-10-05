Prosecutor’s Office Orders Checks into Students' Access to Unsafe Foods, Drinks

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office has initiated checks following media publications that school students consumed foods and drinks containing ingredients dangerous to the health, the Prosecutor’s Office said on 5th of October.

The Prosecutor's Office has ordered the Food Safety Agency, the Commission for Consumer Protection and the National Police to carry out joint inspections across the country for alcohol, cigarettes, hookahs and tobacco products that are sold in shops located close to or inside schools

Two weeks ago, an investigation by BNT 2 channel showed that minors smoke hookahs in bars near schools in Sofia.

This happens at a time when changes are prepared to three laws: health, tobacco and excise taxes, in order to prohibit the use of hookahs by persons under the age of 18.



Source: The Bulgarian National Television