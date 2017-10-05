Budgets of Schools and Kindergartens will no Longer Depend Only on the Number of Children

October 5, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Budgets of Schools and Kindergartens will no Longer Depend Only on the Number of Children pixabay.com

The budgets of schools and gardens will no longer depend only on the number of children, said Minister of Education and Science Krasimir Valchev, reported bTV.

The current single costing standard is divided into 3 parts. The first for a child / pupil, the second for a group / class and the third for an educational institution - a kindergarten or a school that will not depend on their size, but on the municipality.

Local, specific factors leading to a difference in costs will be taken into account. The change will result in more funds for smaller schools and small municipalities in remote areas.

Next year, more than BGN 360 million will be provided for the schools. 240 million of them will be provided for the 15% increase in teacher salaries.

