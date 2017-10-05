The US will Spend Further USD 440 Million in Anti-missile Defense Systems

The US Department of Defense will spend another USD 440 million in the country's missile defense to neutralize the accelerated North Korean missile and nuclear program, the Associated Press reported.



Indisputable to the urgency of the matter is that the Pentagon has asked Congress to allow them to allocate funds from the current budget and not from the next year.



The US Department of Defense has already allocated USD 367 million. Part of the money will go to secret projects, including cyber-operations.

USD 128 million will go to start the expansion of the missile base in Alaska.

From there, missile interceptors will be launched if the United States is forced to bring down a North Korea missile targeted at the US.