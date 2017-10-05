The United States will Sell to Japan Mid-range Missiles

The US has decided to deliver to Japan mid-range air-to-air missiles AIM-120C-7 to a total of USD 113 million, reports actualno.

This was announced by the US Department of Defense, responsible for the supply of military equipment and weapons under intergovernmental contracts, providing links between the US Armed Forces and other countries, as well as providing financial and technical assistance to US foreign partners in the field of defense.

According to the Pentagon, Washington plans to sell to Tokyo 56 such rockets, as well as spare parts for them and other supporting equipment. The authorization to implement this agreement, which is issued by the State Department in accordance with national law, was also obtained. The US administration has already officially notified Congress of the decision to export these missiles to Japan. Legislative authorities will have to examine this agreement within 30 days and decide whether to approve or block it.