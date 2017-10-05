Google Imposed Sanctions Against the Controversial Russian Media RT

Hysteria about possible Russian interference in American political life continues, reports Kaldata.

Following the accusations of Russian propaganda and subversive accounts on Twitter and Facebook, Google has also on high alert. The Internet giant has decided to take out the famous Russian digital media Russia Today (RT) from its Google Preferred program. Recently, Twitter has revealed that Russia Today has spent more than a quarter of a million dollars on ads targeting the US market.

Google representatives will testify to the US Senate Intelligence Committee as part of an investigation into Russian intervention in the US election. So far, Facebook has been most involved in this process, but public attention is also being focused on Google services. The hearing is scheduled for 1 November.