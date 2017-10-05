State Agency 'Archives' Signed a Cooperation Agreement with Macedonia

State Agency ''Archives'' signed a cooperation agreement with the State Agency ''Archives'' of the Republic of Macedonia, reported BGNES. 

"The signing of the treaty will lead to the dynamic of the cooperation between our two institutions," said Dr. Mihail Gruev, director of Archives Agency. He noted that the problems between the archival institutions of the two countries are similar. "In addition to our common history, we have a common approach to addressing these issues. We will do our utmost to make this cooperation fruitful and not just on paper.''

His Macedonian counterpart, Kiril Petrov, said the state archive of the Republic of Macedonia relies on Bulgaria's help.

