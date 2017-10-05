Siri Says the National Anthem of Bulgaria is 'Despacito'

The national anthem of Bulgaria is actually "Mila Rodino," but you wouldn't know that if you asked Siri.

Reddit user wandreylust caught this amazing error on Facebook and had to give it a try. As of this writing, if you ask Apple's voice assistant, "What is the national anthem of Bulgaria?", you'll get the result, "The national anthem of Bulgaria is Despacito."

When I put the same question in Google, it tells me the correct answer of "Mila Rondino."

"Despacito," of course, is the most streamed song of all time, but it's a track by Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankeeand Justin Bieber.

So where is Siri getting this information? I checked the Wikipedia page for "Despacito," which Siri surfaces, and didn't see any mention of it being the national anthem for Bulgaria. The Wikipedia page for Bulgaria also doesn't mention the song.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.