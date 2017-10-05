Bulgaria and Poland are Starting Business Projects for EUR 30 Million

A Polish company purchases refurbished wagons from the plant in the Bulgarian city of Septemvri. This and six other contracts between Bulgarian and Polish companies totaling over EUR 30 million will be signed within today's bilateral business forum, reports iNews.

The event, organized by the Bulgarian and Polish Economic Ministries, was opened by Deputy Economy Minister Alexander Manolev, with more than 200 companies from both countries. The official ceremony in Warsaw was attended by Witold Slawik, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of Poland. The event takes place during the official visit of President Rumen Radev.

"Exchanged visits at a high political level take place at an exceptionally good time when our economies are on the rise and business relations between the two countries are steadily strengthening and developing," Deputy Minister Manolev said. According to him, our exports to Poland last year amounted to over 585 million euros, and bilateral trade exceeded 1.6 billion euros. He presented some of the advantages our country could offer and emphasized the commitment of the Ministry of Economy to the realization of more joint projects.

"Today contracts between Bulgarian and Polish companies will be signed in a number of sectors of mutual interest - buying bee honey from Bulgaria, selling and repairing wagons, importing meat and milk, etc.," said Alexander Manolev. Among the contracts are the sale and repair of 40 freight wagons from Bulgaria, which is concluded between Septemvri factory and ZUE Group. The volume of the order will guarantee the full capacity of the Bulgarian enterprises, with negotiations for the number of wagons to be doubled.

Polish company "KORPO BIO" Ltd. will buy Bulgarian honey from producer YOT GI LTD. The volumes will start with 5 million euros next year and a framework agreement for 20 million euros for the next 4 years. Another contract in the food industry is concluded with the Polish "CONTRACTUS" Ltd., which launches the import of milk and meat with frame contract for 10m euros.

Bulgarian-Polish consortium will apply for the construction of Sofia's ticket system. This will be done by a signed agreement between Balkantel and the Polish company Merra. At the same time, Bulgarian companies will be involved in the construction of infrastructure projects in Poland. The company "Ghigastroy" Ltd. and "ZUE" group will partner in the construction of railway facilities. The companies Ava Trans OOD and Tritex OOD will use a general repair and logistics base on the territory of Poland. Under another treaty, the Wadeweed Polish company is expected to import into specialized feeds through the distribution network of Sim Trade Ltd.

An agreement will also be concluded between the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria and the Employers of Poland. The contracts will be signed in the framework of the forum, and the presidents of Bulgaria and Poland Rumen Radev and Andrzej Duda will welcome the participants later today.