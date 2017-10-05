Official Reports: No Bulgarians Injured in the Las Vegas Mass Shooting

Society | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 14:02| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Official Reports: No Bulgarians Injured in the Las Vegas Mass Shooting pixabay.com

According to official information from the US authorities, received at the Consulate General of Los Angeles, there were no injured or killed Bulgarian citizens in the mass shooting in Las Vegas on October 2, the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on October 5, quoted by the Bulgarian National Television. There are four foreign citizens among the victims and injured in the incident.

The 64-year-old Steven Paddock opened fire at a country music festival in Las Vegas leaving 59 peopl dead and injuring more than 400 in the bloodiest mass shooting in modern US history. The gunman killed himself shortly before the police reached the hotel room, where he had barricaded a huge arsenal of weapons. His motives remain unclear.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: ministry of foreign afftairs, injured, Las Vegas, shooting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria