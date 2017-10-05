The Prosecutor's Office has Commissioned a Check on the Safety of Food Offered to Students

The Supreme Administrative Prosecutor's Office (SAP) reaacted on publications in the media about drinks and foods consumed by schoolchildren containing health hazards or environmental pollutants, the prosecution said, reported by investor.bg.

The alerts are for food and beverages containing substances of indeterminate content, psychotropic substances like "cheerful tea" and other similar products, alcoholic beverages, cigarettes, hookahs and tobacco, the distribution of which takes place through shops located in or near educational establishments or by illegal dealers operating close to schools.

The aim is to control the supply of tobacco products, alcohol and foodstuffs dangerous to the health of pupils through reinforced checks on commercial establishments located on the territory of childcare facilities, school canteens and retail outlets located in close proximity to schools by establishing and sanctioning offenders, the prosecution said.