The Evacuation of the Threatened by Volcano Eruption Island of Vanuatu is Completed
The evacuation of over 11,000 people from an island in the Vanuatu group due to a threat of a volcano eruption ended on Thursday, local authorities said, reports Bnt.
The whole population of Ambae island in the northern parts of the Pacific Archipelago had to leave it after volcano Manaro Vowi started throwing stones and ashes last week.
In the face of an eruption, the authorities mobilized civilian ships to relocate the population to one of the other islands, with at least 18 evacuation centers in schools, churches and sports grounds already in place.
"The evacuation of the inhabitants of Ambae - approximately 11,600 people, is already finished, "Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.
