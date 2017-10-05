The Evacuation of the Threatened by Volcano Eruption Island of Vanuatu is Completed

Society » ENVIRONMENT | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 13:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Evacuation of the Threatened by Volcano Eruption Island of Vanuatu is Completed bnt.bg

The evacuation of over 11,000 people from an island in the Vanuatu group due to a threat of a volcano eruption ended on Thursday, local authorities said, reports Bnt. 

The whole population of Ambae island in the northern parts of the Pacific Archipelago had to leave it after volcano Manaro Vowi started throwing stones and ashes last week.

In the face of an eruption, the authorities mobilized civilian ships to relocate the population to one of the other islands, with at least 18 evacuation centers in schools, churches and sports grounds already in place.

"The evacuation of the inhabitants of Ambae - approximately 11,600 people, is already finished, "Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said.

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: evacuation, Vanuatu, island, volcano, eruption, danger
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria