Brunei's Sultan Celebrated 50 Years in Power
Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah celebrated 50 years in power in the oil-rich country of Southeast Asia, France press reported.
On the occasion of the anniversary in the capital of Brunei, a ceremony was held, attended by tens of thousands of people. They had gathered in the streets of Bandar Seri Begvan and welcomed the Sultan, who went into a golden carriage in the center of a procession involving colorful folk groups.
Indeed, the grand ceremony, which marked the half-century rule of the Sultan, was the culmination of celebrations lasting two weeks. The Brunei Sultan is 71 years old. He rules since 1967 when his father abdicated. Brunei is an enclave in Malaysia. The country is rich in resources. The majority of its population is made up of Muslims.
After British Queen Elizabeth II, the sultan of Brunei the second-longest ruling monarch in the world.
