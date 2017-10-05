Brunei's Sultan Celebrated 50 Years in Power

World | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 13:22| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Brunei's Sultan Celebrated 50 Years in Power Source: Twitter

Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah celebrated 50 years in power in the oil-rich country of Southeast Asia, France press reported.

On the occasion of the anniversary in the capital of Brunei, a ceremony was held, attended by tens of thousands of people. They had gathered in the streets of Bandar Seri Begvan and welcomed the Sultan, who went into a golden carriage in the center of a procession involving colorful folk groups.

Indeed, the grand ceremony, which marked the half-century rule of the Sultan, was the culmination of celebrations lasting two weeks. The Brunei Sultan is 71 years old. He rules since 1967 when his father abdicated. Brunei is an enclave in Malaysia. The country is rich in resources. The majority of its population is made up of Muslims.

After British Queen Elizabeth II, the sultan of Brunei the second-longest ruling monarch in the world.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Brunei, Sultan, 50 years, celebrations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria