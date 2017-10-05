The Ministry for the Bulgarian Euro Presidency is Recruiting Volunteers

All young people who want to be volunteers in the team of the Bulgarian Presidency of the EU Council will be able to apply until October 20, the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the European Union 2018 announced, reports Bnt. 

Minister Pavlova extended the deadline for submission of documents by ten days at the suggestion of the management of Sofia University "St. Kliment Ohridski ". The reason is that many students have an interest in joining the Presidency, but because of the summer vacation they could not get information or file documents.

The volunteers will welcome the international delegations and guests who will arrive in Sofia for over 270 working meetings. They will play a key role in the first impressions of Bulgaria as a host. Under the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU 2018 in the capital are expected to come about 22 000 foreign guests.

For their good organization, the Ministry for the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU will also rely on several main groups of volunteers:

- Volunteers accompanying high-level delegations;

- Volunteers serving information desks;

- Volunteers supporting the presidential press center;

Anyone wishing to contribute to the success of the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU can apply by 20 October 2017 at the latest.

