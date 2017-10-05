Belgium Sent Ryanair to Court for Unprofessional Attitude Towards Passengers

Belgian Minister of Economy and Consumer Affairs Chris Peters said he had handed over the low-cost Irish airline Ryanair to the Commercial Court. The minister blames the airline for unprofessional behavior as cancellation of flights, reports Bnt.

The Belgian consumer protection organization Test Asha notes that the airline offered only a refund on the canceled flight instead of telling passengers in plain language that they are entitled to compensation.

This applies in particular to cases where a flight was canceled less than two weeks before the date on which it was due to be executed. It is also reported that Ryanair urged passengers affected by unfulfilled flights to communicate with the airline only in English.