The Catalan Crisis is Getting Worse

Source: Twitter

The leader of the Autonomous Region of Catalonia accused the King of supporting the position of the central government. Carles Puigdemont again called Madrid for dialogue, reports Bnt. 

Four days after the referendum on independence, the tension in Catalonia does not go down. The Catalans seem more and more determined to separate, and Madrid is increasingly reluctant to do so. The regional leader of Catalonia has offered talks with Madrid to resolve the crisis.

But Madrid refuses dialogue. The condition of the central government to start negotiations is for the Catalans to abide by the law and give up the declaration of independence.

If negotiations are still to come, however, it is not clear who will mediate this political crisis. The Catalans have suggested the European Union to intervene. Brussels, however, refuses. There is a suggestion that the Catholic Church should act as mediator between Madrid and Barcelona.

How the crisis will develop will become clear on Monday when the Catalan Parliament is expected to declare the independence of the Autonomous Region unilaterally.

