Britain's Far Right UKIP Lost Access to European Funding for Millions

British Independence Party UKIP and its anti-European allies in Brussels have lost access to their largest source of European campaign funding after a series of scandals over alleged misappropriation, the Financial Times reported.

After being insolvent in April, UKIP's Europe-wide Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ADDE) at the European Parliament missed the deadline to register for European funding, losing access to at least EUR 1.5m in 2018 alone , according to representatives working in the process.

The apparent breakdown of ADDE and the loss of funding will increase UKIP's problems and create headaches for the new party leader, Henry Bolton, fourth leader for one year after the departure of the infamous Nigel Farage.

UKIP is struggling with a weaker financial position at home, as well as Brussels ADDE requests to return USD 172,655 on allegations of having been spent on national elections. UKIP and its European allies deny abuse.