Funding of Schools and Kindergartens will Increase by up to 30%

Up to 30% will be the increase of funding for schools and kindergartens from January 1, reports Darik.

This is what Minister of Education Krasimir Valchev said during a meeting of the parliamentary commission on education and science. He specified, however, that 30% is the maximum increase that will be received only by the smallest schools in the most remote areas.

The specific percentage for each school will be determined by a number of factors, including details about the settlement and classes with children from vulnerable groups.



The changes envisaged in the delegated budget system aim at balancing the distribution of funds, Minister Valchev said.

Additional funds are foreseen for the professional classes, for specialties, for which there is a shortage of personnel on the labor market. The funding of transport for high school students will be restored.

Changes in the funding mechanism will result in more funds for smaller schools and kindergartens in more remote settlements. The aim is to motivate pedagogical specialists to remain in work.