Bulgaria: UNESCO has Begun a Procedure for the Election of a New Director General Source: Twitter

In Paris today, a session of the UNESCO Executive Board will be held at the center of which will be the launch of the UN's Director-General for Education, Science and Culture.
 
The selection of candidates will begin on 9 October and the vote will be by secret ballot. The winner must be supported by 30 of the 58 members of the board and then approved by the 195 members of the UNESCO General Assembly.

The session of the organization's executive body must end on October 18th.
 
According to the TASC, nine nominations have been officially issued, including Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Guatemala, Egypt, Iraq, Qatar, China, Lebanon and France.
 
The selected candidate will become the successor of the Bulgarian Irina Bokova, elected as General Director in 2009 and re-elected for the second term in 2013.

