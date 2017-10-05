Brussels Threatened Bulgaria with Two Penalty Procedures

The European Commission today warned Bulgaria that it could star two penalty procedures against it in the field of transport, reports Sega.

Brussels asked Bulgaria to coordinate all its national provisions in line with EU rail safety legislation (Directive 2004/49 / EC). This Directive requires Member States to set up an independent safety authority and an independent accident and incident investigation body. It also requires the allocation of safety tasks and responsibilities between the various rail stakeholders so as to ensure that they do not overlap and contradict each other.

So far, however, Bulgaria has failed to secure the independence of the investigative body and to provide it with sufficient resources. Bulgaria has two months to correct the situation. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to bring an action before the Court of Justice against it.

In the area of ​​sustainable transport, the Commission asked Bulgaria to transpose fully the EU rules on the deployment of alternative fuel infrastructure (Directive 2014/94 / EC). The main objective of the Directive is to establish a common framework for the large-scale deployment of alternative fuel infrastructure in Europe. This is essential in order to reduce the dependence of transport on oil, to mitigate its impact on the environment and thus to strengthen Europe's leading role in the fight against climate change.

The Directive sets minimum requirements for the construction of alternative fuel infrastructure, including charging points for electric vehicles and natural gas and hydrogen charging points. The decision had to be implemented by 18 November 2016 at the latest. However, Bulgaria has only partially notified the Commission of measures transposing the Directive into national law. Within two months, Bulgaria must notify the Commission of these measures. Otherwise, the Commission may decide to bring an action before the Court of Justice.