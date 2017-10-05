The King of Saudi Arabia has Arrived in Moscow

Saudi King Salman has arrived in Moscow on an official visit, Reuters reports, quoted by Focus.

The King has landed at the Vnukovo Airport near the Russian capital. He is expected to hold a meeting later today with Russian President Vladimir Putin, discussing political and economic issues with him.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will accept the Saudi Arabian King Salman ibn Abdulaziz al-Saud in Kremlin, who arrived on a historic visit to Moscow, the TACC reported on Tuesday.

The Kremlin press service has said that "a number of issues of Russian-Saudi cooperation will be discussed, leaders will consider joint steps to strengthen bilateral trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation."

Both sides in the negotiations will exchange views on global issues.