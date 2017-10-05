Flu Epidemic Outbreak in Bulgaria at the End of the Year

New flu epidemic is expected to occur in Bulgaria by the end of the year, probably in November or December, NOVA informs.

"Usually in our country the circulation of influenza B begins first, which does not make mass epidemic in the country. After the end of the flu, however, in late February and early March, the latest cases of influenza are again influenza B," commented Prof. Todor Kantardzhiev, Director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

The flu viruses "Hong Kong" and "Michigan" are expected to hit Bulgaria in a month. Unlike previously known swine flu, which mainly affected people of working age, the new strains are expected to affect mostly the elderly and young children.

Typical for the coming flu is that it starts abruptly - fever, body aches and coughing.

If the symptoms do not disappear in 3-4 days, it is important to seek medical attention. Specialist should be involved immediately in cases of people with chronic illnesses where the infection can have serious complications. Therefore, doctors recommend that you put a vaccine or at least limit your contacts with infected people.