Serbian Politician: The Participation of Vucic at the Meeting in Varna was Diplomatic Scandal

The head of the Serbian "Dveri" parliamentary group, Bashko Obradovic, described as a "diplomatic scandal" the participation of President Aleksandar Vucic at the meeting in Varna two days ago, reports Bgnes.

Euxinograd Residence was attended by the Prime Ministers of Bulgaria, Romania,Greece - Boyko Borisov, Mihai Tudose, Alexis Tsipras and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

At a special press conference in the Serbian parliament, Obradovic stressed that "it was not a meeting of the presidents of these countries, but of their prime ministers" and asked why Serbia's Prime Minister Anna Burnabich did not attend Euxinograd, reported local TV PTB.

"This is another proof that Anna Brnabic is just an "Ikebana" and nothing more, the real Prime Minister is Alexander Vucic," Bosko Obradovic said, adding: "The Prime Ministers of these countries participating in the meeting near Varna, know very well that Brnabic has no say on important matters and other leaders have nothing to talk about with her."