Jupp Heynckes to Return as Bayern Munich Interim Coach

Bulgaria: Jupp Heynckes to Return as Bayern Munich Interim Coach bgnes.com

Jupp Heynckes will return to Bayern Munich coaching, German media reported.

The 72-year-old specialist will be a manager of the Bavarians for the fourth time in his career. For the last time the German mentor led Bayern from 2011 to 2013. It was in his last season that the Munich club won the championship title in the Bundesliga, the Champions League and the German Cup. According to local media, Heynckes will sign a short-term contract until the end of the current campaign.

In the past week, due to the poor games and tensions in the squad, the management of the Bavarian Grand sacked the mentor Carlo Ancelotti. At the moment, the German champion is temporarily led by former Bayern footballer and assistant manager Willy Sagnol.

