Criminals Blew up an ATM in Sofia

The ATM was blown up in the "Druzhba" quarter of Sofia earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Interior confirmed, reports Mediapool.

The report of the crime was filed at 4.30 am. The blasted device is located near the entrance to a large hypermarket in the residential complex. The explosion has caused material damage to the store, Nova TV reported.

The crime scene has police and fire brigade teams to conduct an inspection. There is still no information as to how much money there was in the ATM and whether the robbers have managed to take any money.