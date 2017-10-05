Bulgaria is the Leader in Renovating Buildings with Public Funds

Business » PROPERTIES | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 10:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgaria is the Leader in Renovating Buildings with Public Funds btv.bg

Bulgaria is the EU leader in spending public funds in the area of ​​public housing and public amenities. This takes into account Eurostat's analysis of "Housing Policy in the EU" in 2015, quoted by BTA.

Our country has the highest total EU spending on housing rehabilitation and public amenities at 2.1 per cent of GDP. Of these, "housing" in Bulgaria amounts to 1.1 percent of GDP in 2015, Eurostat data show.

To date, over 4,500 energy efficiency certificates have been issued after renovation of residential buildings rehabilitated under the national energy efficiency program. New state funding for rehabilitation may happen in 2019.

In the future, the program is scheduled to continue with co-financing by the participants, and new state funding is expected in 2019. In 2018, the ongoing projects will be completed.

Properties » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: housing, rehabilitation, statistics, public funding, EU, Bulgaria
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria