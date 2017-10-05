Bulgaria is the Leader in Renovating Buildings with Public Funds

Bulgaria is the EU leader in spending public funds in the area of ​​public housing and public amenities. This takes into account Eurostat's analysis of "Housing Policy in the EU" in 2015, quoted by BTA.

Our country has the highest total EU spending on housing rehabilitation and public amenities at 2.1 per cent of GDP. Of these, "housing" in Bulgaria amounts to 1.1 percent of GDP in 2015, Eurostat data show.

To date, over 4,500 energy efficiency certificates have been issued after renovation of residential buildings rehabilitated under the national energy efficiency program. New state funding for rehabilitation may happen in 2019.

In the future, the program is scheduled to continue with co-financing by the participants, and new state funding is expected in 2019. In 2018, the ongoing projects will be completed.