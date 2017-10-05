NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 21-26°

Bulgaria: NIMH: Mostly Sunny Weather with Temperatures of up to 21-26°

The weather will be mostly sunny today, warm in the afternoon. In the morning, there will be fog in some low areas and around the large water basins. Some clouds are also expected during the day, chiefly in Northern Bulgaria.

There will be light to moderate western wind. Maximum temperatures will range between 21° and 26°, in Sofia around 23°,  the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) told FOCUS News Agency.

The atmospheric pressure will decrease during the day until reaching lower than the average levels for October.

