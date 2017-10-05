Grigor Dimitrov Defeated Del Potro with 2: 0
Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the quarterfinals at the Beijing ATP 500 tournament after a hard victory against Argentinean Juan Martin del Potro with 2:0 sets (7:6(6), 7:5), reports Sportal.
The victory is especially valuable because the Bulgarian showed a rare psychological resilience in his game and managed to turn around the game after he was behind in both sets.
This was the second consecutive victory for the Bulgarian against Del Potro, who had previously lost five times. His next rival in Beijing will be Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut - 13th in the world rankings and fifth in the tournament scheme.
