Grigor Dimitrov Defeated Del Potro with 2: 0

Sports | October 5, 2017, Thursday // 09:59| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Grigor Dimitrov Defeated Del Potro with 2: 0 Archive

Grigor Dimitrov qualified for the quarterfinals at the Beijing ATP 500 tournament after a hard victory against Argentinean Juan Martin del Potro with 2:0 sets (7:6(6), 7:5), reports Sportal. 

The victory is especially valuable because the Bulgarian showed a rare psychological resilience in his game and managed to turn around the game after he was behind in both sets.

This was the second consecutive victory for the Bulgarian against Del Potro, who had previously lost five times. His next rival in Beijing will be Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut - 13th in the world rankings and fifth in the tournament scheme.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Grigor Dimitrov, tennis, Bejing
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria