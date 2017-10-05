New Protest March for European Justice at the Court of Justice in Sofia

Another European Justice March organized by the "Justice for All Initiative" and the nature conservation organization "Let's Keep Nature" on Thursday before the Court of Justice in Sofia, reports Mediapool.

The reason for the protest procession is the forthcoming re-election of the chairman of the Supreme Administrative Court, after President Rumen Radev returned to the Supreme Judicial Council the proposal for the appointment of Georgi Cholakov.

In addition, the two organizations also object to the choice of "the most controversial person", the new board of directors representative - Boyan Magdalinchev.

"Are we going to tolerate another 5 years of scandals, politics and prosecutors' inaction in the judiciary? The election of a new chairman of the Supreme Judicial Court will be the sign if everything is going to stay the same or there is hope! It is time to be indignant, to show that we do not agree to live in a captive state. State controlled by the Mafia and the oligarchy and serving only their transactions and interests! The Chief Prosecutor said that the people did not care who are the bad ones were and who were good in the administration of the Judiciary. We do not believe we have lost so much of the notion of good and bad, of truth and lie, of justice and of malice, of dignity and lack of morality, " wrote the organizers of the Facebook event.

The European Justice March begins at 18:00 on Thursday by the Court of Justice in Sofia.