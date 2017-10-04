Sofia will have a New Urban Environment

New buildings in the center of Sofia will not be higher than 75 meters. If they are built at the foot of Vitosha Mountain - the maximum admissible height is 15 meters. This was made clear by the words of the chief architect of Sofia Zdravko Zdravkov, on the occasion of the report on the new look of the capital, prepared by the Danish urban planner Jan Geel, reports Darik.

Experts advise creation of more pedestrian zones and to limit of motor traffic in the central city area. Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova pointed out that there is an idea to extend the pedestrian zone to the National Theater.

"Overtaking the city - how did it turn out that 2,700 people move daily across the Vitosha Bld and from Patriarch Evtimii to Alabin? How do 2400 people move from Alabin to Largo? The task is to turn our city back to the people. "



It was the pedestrians who provoked a conflict among the municipal councilors last week when the local parliament voted for the extension of the pedestrian zone on Vitosha Blvd to the Court of Justice.

Mayor Yordanka Fandakova said that the municipality will continue with the creation of places for pedestrian traffic:

"The report also suggests a further extension or rather linking this pedestrian area to the Largo and the City Garden," the mayor said.

Following the advice of the specialists, the local government in Sofia is preparing restrictions on the height of the buildings, it became clear from the words of the chief architect.



"The height restraint we suggest is conserning Tsar Boris Treti Blvd., the city center and Dragan Tsankov to Alexander Malinov and Okolovrastno, where we offer a maximum height of 85 meters. And the suggestion after the Okolovrastno is the height to be limited to 15 meters, "Zdravkov said.



Danish expert Jan Geel advises Sofia residents to use the subway and bicycles instead of cars.