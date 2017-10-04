Sofia City Court Acquitted the Ex-Head of Bulgarian State Railways

On 4th of October, Sofia City Court acquitted the former Executive Director of the Bulgarian State Railways (BDZ), Hristo Monov. He was accused of deliberate mismagagement because of a deal signed for the purchase of 30 renovated train carriages.

The prosecution claimed that the deal signed on November 19, 2008, caused damages to the state to the amount of BGN 20,000,000.

The court cancelled the 5,000 BGN bail granted to Monov and lifted the ban on travelling abroad.

The court's decision is not final and the prosecution may appeal.

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

