Pleven got Another University Hospital

The state-of-the-art private hospital "Sveta Marina" in Pleven was declared university hospital by the government at its meeting on Wednesday, reports Mediapool.

Under the Medical Institutions Act, university hospitals are multi-profile or specialized hospitals in which, after accreditation, clinic training activities are carried out for students and PhD students in medicine, dental medicine, pharmacy and health care, as well as post-graduate training.

The medical establishment is owned by the former rector of Pleven Medical University Prof. Grigor Gorchev and businessman Valery Karargirov. It was established as a specialized gynecological hospital, but subsequently developed into a multiprofile focusing on oncology. Pleven, where there is a medical university, already has a large university state hospital - "Georgi Stranski".