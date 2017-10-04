Pleven got Another University Hospital

Society » HEALTH | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 16:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Pleven got Another University Hospital bnt.bg

The state-of-the-art private hospital "Sveta Marina" in Pleven was declared university hospital by the government at its meeting on Wednesday, reports Mediapool. 

Under the Medical Institutions Act, university hospitals are multi-profile or specialized hospitals in which, after accreditation, clinic training activities are carried out for students and PhD students in medicine, dental medicine, pharmacy and health care, as well as post-graduate training.

The medical establishment is owned by the former rector of Pleven Medical University Prof. Grigor Gorchev and businessman Valery Karargirov. It was established as a specialized gynecological hospital, but subsequently developed into a multiprofile focusing on oncology. Pleven, where there is a medical university, already has a large university state hospital - "Georgi Stranski".

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: university, hospital, Pleven
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria