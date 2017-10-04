Ryanair Plane Escorted to London by Fighter Jets after a False Alarm

Britain sent "Typhoon" fighters jets to escort a Ryanair airliner traveling from Lithuania to the UK after a fake alert, Reuters reported, citing the Defense Ministry and the airline.

The flight from Kaunas to London Luton Airport was redirected to Stansted Airport in London. The plane landed safely. The fighter jets that escorted the passenger airplane flew from the Connysby Air Force Base in East Anglia.

Police said the passengers were safely removed from the plane and Stansted Airport spokesperson said the runway was briefly closed while it landed, after which the normal flight movement was restored. A representative at the airport said the reason for the emergency landing was probably incidental triggering of the emergency alert system.

