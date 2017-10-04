Mayor of Sofia: 'The Most Difficult Task is Related to the Bike Lane Network in the Capital'

A report on the urban environment that is the work by world-famous Danish architect Jan Gehl, provides for the extension of pedestrian zones and bike lanes in Sofia.

This was reported at a press conference by Sofia Mayor Yordanka Fandakova.

The urban expert was invited a year ago by Sofia Municipality to help with the work on transforming Sofia into a greener city. The report will become a program for working toward facilitating traffic in the city, improving links between parks, shaping public spaces.

According to Fandakova, the most difficult task is related to the bike lane network in the capital city.

Project actions will take place within no more than one mayoral mandate, she said.

The implementation of all these measures will help to properly plan the city, said the chief architect of Sofia.

Source: Dir.bg