Bulgaria: Bulgarian is Selected Among the Top 60 of the Most Talented Young Footballers Source: Twitter

Leeds(U23) striker Kun Temenujkov was selected by the prestigious British newspaper The Guardian for the most promising young footballers. The 17-year-old has entered the top 60 of the great young talents in world football. Until recently, Kun was part of Barcelona's youth academy, last season he scored 31 goals for (Juvenil B).

In the summer, the Bulgarian teenage national made a free transfer to Leeds, where he could make a debut in the men's team if he makes with strong appearances in the youth ranks. In the prestigious ranking, Temenujkov is side by side with players like Real Madrid's Vinicius, who has been bought in the summer and loaned back in Brazil.

