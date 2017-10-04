Video from a Gas Station in Bulgaria Becomes Viral on Social Media Around the World

Bulgaria: Video from a Gas Station in Bulgaria Becomes Viral on Social Media Around the World

An incident took place at a petrol station in Sofia. In a video that was uploaded on Youtube and Facebook and caused a wave of furious comments, the main actor is a young man who leaves his car, stops at the fuel filling station and stands beside it smoking a cigarette, notes Monitor.

However, this obviously infuriates a gas station employee who, without saying a word, takes a fire extinguisher and empties it in the face of the young man before his negligence leads to a possible blast that would injure the dozens of people around him.

The video entitled "Do not smoke at a gas station" shows how a young man learns a memorable lesson, while his friends who are near him were also covered fire extinguisher foam. 

 

