Bike Explodes Near Jordan’s Military Building in Paris
pixabay.com
EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A motorbike exploded outside the Jordanian military attache building in Paris on Wednesday, according to Jordan’s foreign ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.
A motorbike exploded outside the Jordanian military attache building in Paris on Wednesday, according to Jordan’s foreign ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.
The explosion has caused minor damage to nearby vehicles with no injuries reported, a ministry spokesman said in a statement.
He said French authorities were investigating to establish the cause of the blast.
- » Catalonia to Move to Declare Independence From Spain on Monday
- » European Commission Steps up Infringement Against Hungary on NGO Law
- » EU Takes Ireland to Court for not Claiming Apple Tax Windfall
- » Catalonia to Declare Independence from Spain as Soon as Weekend
- » Europe Will do Everything to Preserve Iran Nuclear Deal
- » France Approves Tough New Anti-Terror Laws
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)