Bulgaria: Bike Explodes Near Jordan’s Military Building in Paris pixabay.com

 A motorbike exploded outside the Jordanian military attache building in Paris on Wednesday, according to Jordan’s foreign ministry, Anadolu Agency reported.

The explosion has caused minor damage to nearby vehicles with no injuries reported, a ministry spokesman said in a statement.
He said French authorities were investigating to establish the cause of the blast.

