Workers from Moldova, Ukraine Apply for Jobs in Bulgarian Ski Resort of Bansko

About 5,000 jobs will be opened in the Bulgarian ski resort of Bansko for the upcoming winter season. This year, the tourism industry will rely not only on Bulgarian workers but also on people from third countries (non-EU countries).

Experts from the Employment Agency met with hotel manangers in the resort town to clarify the conditions under which they could hire employees from Ukraine, Moldova and other countries.

 

Source: The Bulgarian National Television

