Amazon City: City will Change its Name to Accommodate a Headquarters of the Giant Company

Business | October 4, 2017, Wednesday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Amazon City: City will Change its Name to Accommodate a Headquarters of the Giant Company Archive

The second headquarters of the online giant Amazon can stretch over 345 acres (1.4 square kilometers) and now bears the conditional name Amazon City, reports Kaldata. 

The most likely location of the mega complex, which will be second for the company in North America, is near the city of Stonecrest, Georgia. The authorities in the city not only offered Amazon, but even the municipal council voted 4-2 that it could accept a change in its name if the company actually decides to build a headquarter there.

The gesture is worth it because the second Amazon headquarters will bring about 50,000 new jobs. "A few big cities in the US want Amazon, but none of them can offer the marketing opportunities we give. Would not you like your headquarters to be in a city called Amazon in the 21st century, "says city mayor Jason Larry.

Until now, Amazon was based entirely in Seattle, but in September the giant company announced that it was planning to open a second headquarters. Whether Stonecrest will be able to attract Jeff Bezos and the company is still not clear, but the prospect of changing the name of the city is definitely interesting and shows to what extent technology companies are shaping our everyday life.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Amazon, Stonecrest, City, name, headquarters
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria