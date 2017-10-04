Amazon City: City will Change its Name to Accommodate a Headquarters of the Giant Company

The second headquarters of the online giant Amazon can stretch over 345 acres (1.4 square kilometers) and now bears the conditional name Amazon City, reports Kaldata.

The most likely location of the mega complex, which will be second for the company in North America, is near the city of Stonecrest, Georgia. The authorities in the city not only offered Amazon, but even the municipal council voted 4-2 that it could accept a change in its name if the company actually decides to build a headquarter there.

The gesture is worth it because the second Amazon headquarters will bring about 50,000 new jobs. "A few big cities in the US want Amazon, but none of them can offer the marketing opportunities we give. Would not you like your headquarters to be in a city called Amazon in the 21st century, "says city mayor Jason Larry.

Until now, Amazon was based entirely in Seattle, but in September the giant company announced that it was planning to open a second headquarters. Whether Stonecrest will be able to attract Jeff Bezos and the company is still not clear, but the prospect of changing the name of the city is definitely interesting and shows to what extent technology companies are shaping our everyday life.